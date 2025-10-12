Driver ejected from vehicle after crashing into bridge in Durban

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Edwin Swales drive in the South of Durban where an accident claimed the life of the single occupant and driver. Picture: 123RF/PUMIDOL LEELERDSAKULVONG

A man sustained fatal injuries in a motor vehicle accident on Edwin Swales Drive near the South Coast Road in Durban on Sunday afternoon.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said at about 2.30pm on Sunday, its crew of paramedics responded to the accident scene to find that a single vehicle had collided with a concrete bridge.

He said the driver, who was the sole occupant, was ejected from the vehicle.

“Paramedics assessed the man believed to be in his thirties, however, he sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on scene,” said Jamieson.

ALS paramedics also attended to another serious accident on the Pietermaritzburg bound N3 in the vicinity of the Berea off-ramp just outside the CBD at 2pm.

He said paramedics arrived on the scene to find two taxis and two cars had collided before one taxi overturned and came to rest on its side. There were multiple injuries.

“Immediately more ambulances as well as advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist,” said Jamieson.

Twenty-five people sustained various injuries, from moderate to serious.

Once all the patients were stabilised on scene, they were transported to various Durban hospitals for further care.

TimesLIVE