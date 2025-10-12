Kenny Kunene threatens legal action against EFF’s Sinawo Thambo over ‘false’ claims

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene has demanded EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo immediately withdraw “defamatory” posts linking him to criminal activities and improper conduct.

The letter from Kunene’s legal representatives accuses Thambo of peddling unfounded accusations that threaten his reputation “built over decades in business and politics”. It threatened legal action if the posts were not retracted within 48 hours.

“Our client has instructed us to address this letter to you, following your various social media posts published on the social media platform X, under your handle and/or profile@Sinawo_Thambo on October 8 and 10, wherein you published and peddled various defamatory, malicious and unfounded allegations against our client,” the letter, dated October 10, read.

This is in reference to posts made by Thambo on X, including a claim that Kunene paid R400,000 bail for Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe, the alleged mastermind behind DJ Sumbody’s murder.

He also alleged Kunene had awarded Rea Vaya bus tenders to Molefe.

Kunene’s lawyers said Thambo’s posts were harmful and injurious to Kunene’s good reputation and have directly affected his present and future interests and dignity.

They further allege that the “wrongful and defamatory statements” were deliberately intended to incite the public and cause harm to Kunene.

The statements, they claim, amounted to an ad hominem attack on their client’s ethical character and integrity, contained unsubstantiated allegations of unlawful conduct and criminality intended to tarnish his name, standing and reputation, and made baseless and speculative assertions suggesting his involvement in corrupt or criminal activities.

“The statements in question collectively create a false and damaging inference that our client is a corrupt individual engaged in criminal conduct.

“The defamatory allegations are calculated to defame and portray our client as being involved in unlawful activities and associated with alleged controversial or suspected criminals.

The lawyers said these allegations were entirely unfounded and misleading.

“The dissemination of such content is not only defamatory but also intended to unjustly harm our client’s reputation and public standing,” said the lawyers.

Kunene demanded Thambo formally retract and withdraw all defamatory posts and issue a public apology within 48 hours of receiving the letter, using the same X account through which the alleged defamatory statements were made.

Thambo is also required to provide a written undertaking by 8am on Tuesday confirming compliance with these demands and committing to refrain from making any further defamatory statements.

