POLL | Is it fair for minister Buti Manamela to call University of Fort Hare unrest ‘criminal’?

Higher education and training minister Buti Manamela condemned violent protests at the University of Fort Hare.

In a media briefing on Saturday, higher education and training minister Buti Manamela condemned violent protests at the University of Fort Hare, calling them “criminal” and urging students to stop immediately.

The historic Eastern Cape institution was forced to suspend its academic programme last week after students set six buildings alight.

Some housed valuable artefacts, exam papers and unfinished research.

Damage to university property is estimated to be between R250m and R500m.

Students have been protesting against the university’s management over the appointment of an interim student representative council and changes to the student constitution.

Manamela said the department is working with police, the Eastern Cape government and university management to restore calm and resume learning within a week.