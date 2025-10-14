UKZN supports smarter and more innovative municipalities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has thrown its weight behind a national push for smarter, more innovative municipalities, expressing strong interest in hosting the proposed research chair on science, technology and innovation (STI).

The chair, suggested by the minister of science, technology and innovation Blade Nzimande at the Viability and Validation of Innovations for Service Delivery Programme (VVISDP) national executive committee meeting recently, would focus on advancing municipal innovation and strengthening local government through research-led solutions.

UKZN’s acting deputy vice-chancellor for research and innovation, Prof Anil Chuturgoon, said the institution would “fully consider” Nzimande’s suggestion.

“UKZN stands out as an ideal institution to host the research chair in STI for several compelling reasons. First, UKZN consistently ranks among South Africa’s top universities, reflecting its academic excellence, robust research culture and institutional credibility.”

He said UKZN possessed the necessary infrastructure and administrative capacity to support high-level research initiatives. “Its proven track record in hosting multiple South African Research Chair Initiative (SARChI) positions across diverse disciplines demonstrates both experience and institutional commitment to advancing research excellence.

“Moreover, UKZN’s longstanding collaboration with the department of science, technology and innovation (DSTI) further strengthens its candidacy. Notably, UKZN is the only university involved in the implementation of the Viability and Validation of Innovation for Service Delivery Programme. This unique role underscores UKZN’s leadership in innovation-driven research and its alignment with national development priorities,” he explained.

Chuturgoon said over its five years of active engagement in DSTI programmes, UKZN had cultivated deep expertise, strategic partnerships and a strong foundation to lead transformative STI research.

“These attributes make UKZN not only a suitable host but a strategic choice for the research chair in STI.”

Research chairs are designed to enhance research capacity, innovation and knowledge production in universities and various stakeholders.

“It is important to note that there are different stakeholders who can benefit from research chairs. These include, in the present case, students and emerging researchers, government being the DSTI (policymakers), the private sector and society at large. The nature of these benefits will differ with sectors.

“For instance, the research chair will contribute significantly by providing funding and mentorship to students in their early career development, generating data and insights to support decision making while also supporting the strategic ideas of DSTI and science councils, developing business-related solutions for the industry and yielding societal benefit through knowledge sharing and community outreach,” he said.

School of Social Sciences Full Professor Sithembiso Myeni said the establishment of a dedicated research chair would grant UKZN an opportunity to lead cutting-edge research on STI, set research agendas aligned with national, regional and institutional priorities while also ensuring a strengthened research culture on STI in the university.

“The establishment of a research chair on STI at UKZN would showcase this support of national policy frameworks such as the National Development Plan (NDP), the Decadal Plan on STI and the 2019 White Paper on Science, Technology and Innovation, which emphasises the use of science, technology and innovation to drive inclusive economic development,” he said.

At a provincial level, the research chair would help catalyse innovation and address KwaZulu-Natal’s local needs.

“It is important to note that the province’s challenges are interlinked with the country’s challenges. These include unemployment, inequality and the digital divide,” said Myeni.

He explained that establishing a research chair would be beneficial to students and emerging researchers, and could create job opportunities.

“The benefits include, but are not limited to, access to mentorship, creation of a platform for research funding and resources, opportunities for creation of national and international collaborations and exposure to cutting-edge research.

“These benefits provide a significant milestone on career development among students and young researchers.

“The chair can lead to tangible outcomes as its role is not only limited to generating high-quality knowledge but also to transform that knowledge into innovations, products, businesses and employment opportunities. These include industry partnerships, technology transfer, entrepreneurship and skills development, and job creation through research projects.”

“This research chair would bridge a gap between academia, industry and society through partnerships while also transforming UKZN into an innovation engine driving products, businesses and jobs,” said Myeni.

TimesLIVE