3,000 shacks demolished in Brakpan’s Plastic City

About 3,000 shacks were demolished in Brakpan’s Plastic City informal settlement on Tuesday during an operation led by the Ekurhuleni metro police and other government stakeholders.

The operation, which started at about 9am, was the last stage of a cleanup campaign targeting illegal structures in the area.

Metro police, working with the social development and the home affairs departments, arrested five undocumented foreigners and seized several items, including 14 rounds of ammunition, one empty cartridge, cellphones, laptops, alcohol and food deemed unfit for human consumption.

According to Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini, the social crime prevention unit and social workers engaged with 13 women living in the area, offering them and their children places of safety.

“However, some women declined the assistance, saying they would move to nearby informal settlements instead,” said Dlamini.

The operation has left the area clear of illegal structures.

Chief Superintendent Faith Buthelezi thanked all departments involved.

“We appreciate every stakeholder who dedicated their time, resources and effort to make this possible. We hope this productive working relationship continues.”

Confiscated items were handed over and registered at the Brakpan police station.

TimesLIVE