City power condemns attack on security guards, warns of deadly illegal connections

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

City Power security officers were attacked at the Alexandra substation.

City Power has raised concerns after two of its security officers were attacked during an armed break in at the Alexandra substation on October 10.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said armed suspects broke into the substation and damaged the fence while cutting through the perimeter wiring.

“The suspects found two security officers on duty, tied them up and they stole their protective gear and electronic devices”, he said.

Mangena said the suspects were disturbed by a tactical security service patrol vehicle and fled the scene.

“The injured officers were taken to a medical centre.”

City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava said: “To see security officers attacked is unacceptable as this is not only an attack on City Power, but an attack on every resident who depends on reliable electricity”.

On September 26 a Roodeport resident was electrocuted after stepping on an illegal connection cable.

Mangena said City Power is fighting against vandalism, cable theft, illegal connections and attacks.

“The victim is receiving medical attention. This is a reminder that illegal connections are a danger to communities.”

TimesLIVE