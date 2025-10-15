Gauteng health HoD: Questions over mismanaged funds and how he got the job

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended Gauteng health head of department Lesiba Malotana is under fire over his qualifications and mismanaged funds. File image

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has launched an investigation into the appointment of suspended Gauteng health head of department Lesiba Malotana, including verification of his qualifications and allegations of corruption linked to his tenure.

On Tuesday the office of Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi announced Malotana had been suspended with immediate effect, a move welcomed by parliament’s portfolio committee on public works.

According to committee chairperson Jan de Villiers, the PSC was asked to investigate Malotana’s appointment last year after growing concerns about the transparency of the recruitment process.

The issue of Malotana’s appointment became a hot topic in July 2024 after claims his appointment had been kept secret.

At the time, Lesufi dismissed the claims, insisting the provincial government had followed all required public service recruitment and selection procedures. He said the position had been properly advertised in the department of public service and administration’s (DPSA) circular 43 of 2023 and in national newspapers Sunday World and The Star with a closing date of December 8 2023.

“A total of 18 applications were received and three candidates were shortlisted and approved by the premier,” Lesufi said at the time.

He said the interviews were held on April 12 2024 by a panel of four MECs and two directors-general, followed by competency and integrity assessments, all of which Malotana passed.

Lesufi said Managed integrity evaluation had confirmed Malotana’s qualifications, which included a postgraduate diploma in public management.

SIU findings and allegations of corruption

Malotana’s suspension coincides with fresh revelations from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) about large-scale corruption and financial irregularities within the Gauteng department of health and Tembisa Hospital.

De Villiers said the SIU uncovered more than R122m in corrupt payments and irregularities involving the department and the hospital.

“At least 207 service providers were identified as having traded with Tembisa Hospital, and 108 matters have been referred to the provincial department for administrative and disciplinary action,” he said.

The SIU’s interim report released last month revealed three coordinated syndicates were responsible for looting more than R2bn from Tembisa Hospital.

Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said the department had since tightened controls, particularly in supply chain management, to comply with legislative and regulatory frameworks.

DA calls for HoD’s dismissal

DA Gauteng health spokesperson Madeleine Hicklin said the suspension was long overdue and demanded Malotana be fired immediately.

“For years, the Gauteng health department has operated under a cloud of corruption and maladministration with high-level protection from Lesufi,” said Hicklin.

“Malotana has been accused of presiding over a department mired in scandal, from the assassination of whistle-blower Babita Deokran, who exposed the R2bn Tembisa Hospital tender scandal, to the underspending of R725m in the last financial year and the return of R250m to National Treasury, funds that should have been used for critical healthcare services such as cancer treatment.”

Investigation ongoing

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the unit was not informed about the reasons behind Malotana’s suspension.

“The SIU’s investigations into the affairs of the Gauteng department of health are ongoing and at a sensitive stage. We cannot disclose any information at this time,” Kganyago said.

When asked what led to the suspension of Malotana, Gauteng government provincial spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said it was maladministration and other matters.

“We will unpack it in due course. There is a process unfolding, and we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves,” he said.

‘Grave betrayal of public trust’

De Villiers said the committee views the allegations against Malotana as a “grave betrayal of public trust”, particularly because the funds in question were intended for essential healthcare services and vulnerable communities.

“The suspension underscores the need for accountability, integrity and ethical leadership in the public service,” he said.

“We expect firm administrative, disciplinary, and legal consequences, including removal, prosecution, and restitution where wrongdoing has been proven. The suspension signals the gravity with which the government must treat corruption and maladministration in our health sector.”

TimesLIVE