Identification process ongoing after 43 killed in Limpopo bus accident: Ramathuba

Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba says efforts are under way to identify the victims of Sunday’s bus crash that claimed 43 lives near Louis Trichardt.

The accident occurred when a bus carrying 91 passengers from the Eastern Cape to Zimbabwe veered off the Zoutpansberg mountain and plunged down a steep slope. A total of 40 people were injured. Eight others self-discharged after receiving medical attention.

According to the premier’s office the victim identification process is ongoing with the provincial government working closely with authorities from Zimbabwe and Malawi to help identify those who died.

“Working with authorities from Zimbabwe and Malawi, the province hopes they will be able to run fingerprint comparisons on their side since some of the deceased do not have identification documents,” the premier’s office said.

The process is necessary to ensure all remains are returned to the correct families.

“It is only then they will be able to repatriate them for their families to have closure,” the office said.

This is a difficult time, especially for the families. Our focus is to assist those injured to recover and ensure positive identification of the deceased — Phophi Ramathuba, Limpopo premier

Photographs of all the deceased have been taken and families searching for their loved ones are encouraged to visit Tshilidzini Hospital to assist in the identification process.

“The victim identification team will start collecting fingerprint sets from all the bodies. It is anticipated by Wednesday the forensic pathology teams would have concluded postmortem examinations.”

The office said 17 families had arrived at Tshilidzini Hospital to identify their loved ones and the process will continue on Wednesday for the remaining families. It said 19 patients have been discharged to reconnect with their families in Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Ramathuba commended the emergency and identification teams for their tireless work. “This is a difficult time, especially for the families. Our focus is to assist those injured to recover and ensure positive identification of the deceased,” she said.

Authorities will investigate why the bus travelled such a long distance with so many passengers, she added.

Police have opened a case of culpable homicide and the Road Traffic Management Corporation is finalising a technical report on the cause of the crash. The department of transport is engaging with Zimbabwean authorities on cross-border transport compliance.

TimesLIVE