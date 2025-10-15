KZN public works MEC complains about rising costs of running conference centre

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KwaZulu-Natal public works MEC Martin Meyer says while departments across provincial government use the Archie Gumede centre for meetings and strategic sessions, none of them contribute to its running costs.

KwaZulu-Natal public works and infrastructure MEC Martin Meyer has raised red flags over the rising costs to run the Archie Gumede conference centre in Mayville, Durban.

Meyer told the provincial portfolio committee on public works and infrastructure the facility was becoming unsustainable under on his department’s stretched budget.

He said while departments across provincial government use the centre for meetings and strategic sessions, none contribute to its running costs, which include electricity, water, supplies, cleaning and maintenance.

“Our CFOs are always complaining because the cost of running it all comes out of our budget. While it saves government money, someone has to pay.”

Meyer was responding to concerns raised by committee member Nomusa Sithole-Moloi that the facility’s use had declined, despite its original purpose to be a cost-saving conference space for government departments

“Why have you stopped encouraging departments to use Mayville, including yourselves, because it is your structure?” she said.

The Archie Gumede centre is owned and managed by the provincial public works department with the intention to reduce public spending on external venues.

Sithole-Moloi conceded the facility had operational challenges but maintained the upside to using it was greater, especially under financial conditions in the province.

Meyer insisted the centre has not been abandoned. He said departments continue to use it, particularly the office of the pPremier.

“Premier (Thami) Ntuli is committed to Archie Gumede centre and uses it a lot.”

However, Meyer contended the model was placing unfair financial burden on his department.

“While using the facility does save the government money compared to hiring private venues, we cover the operational costs. The departments don’t pay us.”

He said the department is in talks with the office of the premier to explore cost-sharing models that would balance between saving costs for government and making the centre financially sustainable for public works.

The options being discussed include allowing departments to cover what they use.

“We’re also looking at whether we can rent it out to the private sector when it is empty. We’re exploring models, including public-private partnerships to find a more sustainable way forward.”

Meyer said the department was in a better financial space than when the seventh administration took over last year.

“We are fully on track with our contractor payments. We are very stable and in finances stability is very important.”

TimesLIVE