NGO calls for action on child malnutrition and obesity

Afrikka Tikkun says malnutrition doesn’t only look like an underweight child anymore, but says there's an increase in children who are overweight or obese because they’re not eating the right foods. 123RF

A leading youth development organisation has called for stronger collaboration between government, corporates and NGOs to address the growing paradox of undernourished children presenting with obesity.

Afrika Tikkun said improved nutrition must go beyond simply counting how many children were fed. As the country marked the end of National Nutrition Week on Wednesday, the NGO warned that the face of malnutrition in South Africa had undergone a significant change.

“Malnutrition doesn’t only look like an underweight child anymore. We’re seeing children who are overweight or obese because they’re not eating the right foods. Families are filling stomachs, not nourishing bodies,” said Nellie Zembe, group head of monitoring, evaluation, research and learning at Afrika Tikkun.

According to Unicef’s latest global report, obesity has overtaken underweight as the most common form of malnutrition among school-aged children and adolescents. South Africa faces a growing “double burden” with poor-quality diets fuelling both malnutrition and obesity within the same communities.

“The link between poverty and obesity is direct. When food prices rise, the first thing families drop is nutritional value. Many rely on cheap, energy-dense, starch-heavy meals that fill hunger gaps but offer little nutrition. We need to ask: what are they eating? Is the food nutritious enough to support growth and learning? Does it connect to broader educational and livelihood outcomes?” Zembe said.

She said many parents assume nutrition means expensive food.

The NGO has helped parents grow spinach, beetroot and sunflowers in containers in small urban spaces.

“It’s more than food. It’s about pride and empowerment. When a family can grow what they eat, it changes how they view nutrition and their role in solving food insecurity,” said Zembe.

She explained that real change happens when nutrition is woven into every aspect of a child’s journey from early learning through education, sports, skills training and ultimately, employment.

“That’s how we create capable, productive, and healthy adults.”

Food security is a part of Afrika Tikkun’s unique Cradle-to-Career 360° model, a comprehensive approach spanning early childhood through employment. The organisation’s nutrition programme serves over 5,000 children and youth annually across five centres.

Young children in the Bambanani Early Childhood Development programme receive up to four meals a day, while school-going children receive two. Each meal is carefully planned to include fruits, vegetables and protein, directly supporting cognitive development and school readiness.

“These aren’t just feeding programmes. We monitor every child’s BMI twice a year and integrate nutrition education throughout our academic support, ensuring children understand the connection between what they eat and how they learn and thrive,” said Zembe.

She said through the Garden-to-Kindergarten (G2K) initiative, children aged 2-6 develop an understanding and love for growing vegetables, learning where food comes from, while cultivating sustainable habits.

“For school-going children, this nutrition foundation directly impacts concentration, attendance, and academic performance, critical factors determining their trajectory through school. Afrika Tikkun’s sports and recreation programmes reinforce this holistic approach.”

“Obesity affects a child’s motor skills, confidence and ability to concentrate in class. That’s why we integrate sports alongside nutritional counselling. Good nutrition means nothing if children aren’t active and mentally well.”

