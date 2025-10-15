Pilot found dead in light aircraft, search continues for second plane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A pilot of one of the missing aircraft found dead.

The pilot of one of the two aircraft missing in the Nottingham area in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands has been found dead, along with his plane.

“One of the search and rescue teams has confirmed finding one of the missing aircraft in the primary search area west of Howick, where the pilot and sole occupant was found to have suffered fatal injuries,” said Gregory Critchley, chief of the Aeronautical Rescue Co-ordination Centre, on Wednesday evening.

He said the search for the second missing aircraft was still on. The search is hampered by poor visibility due to thick fog.

A search was initiated for the two missing aircraft when they failed to arrive at their destination after a Mayday call was made from the Nottingham area to air traffic control.

Critchley said centre was alerted to a light aircraft that relayed a Mayday call to air traffic control.

“It immediately alerted search and rescue teams through the KwaZulu-Natal early warning network to activate a search and rescue operation,” he said.

The operation is led by the SAPS search and rescue team in KwaZulu-Natal, assisted by SARZA KZN, Mountain SAR, HAMNET, K9SARA, Midlands EMS, IPSS search and Rescue, Freddies Fire Services and Clandestine Drone Operations.

Any sightings of the aircraft or information should be relayed to the centre on +27635054164 or +27635055485 immediately. “Further information will be released as soon as it becomes available,” said Critchley.