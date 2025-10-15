POLL | Do you believe President Ramaphosa barely knows Maumela?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa says his encounter with businessman Hangwani Maumela was 'purely coincidental'.

South Africans are debating whether President Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly knew or was in any way involved in the R2bn Tembisa Hospital looting scandal.

This comes after a video surfaced showing the president outside the Sandton home of Hangwani Maumela, the businessman at the centre of the massive corruption investigation.

Ramaphosa said the encounter was “purely coincidental”.

Speaking publicly about the issue for the first time, Ramaphosa said he has never had dealings with Maumela, who is a relative through a previous marriage.

“I am appalled by the allegations against Maumela,” Ramaphosa said.

“When I said to [DA leader] John Steenhuisen in 2022 that I didn’t know him, that was gospel truth.”

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) recently raided Maumela’s multimillion-rand Sandton mansion and seized luxury cars, designer furniture and artwork valued at R133.5m.

Maumela is accused of leading one of three syndicates that allegedly looted more than R2bn from Tembisa Hospital through fraudulent tenders and inflated prices.

The public is divided: was it a coincidence or is the president being economical with the truth?