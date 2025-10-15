Sinkhole swallows R563 in Krugersdorp, assessments for repair on the go

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The massive sinkhole on the R563 continues to damage the road in Krugersdorp.

A sinkhole which has been damaging the R563 in the Krugersdorp area since February this year continues to expand while residents and motorists wait for repairs.

An arterial road connecting Krugersdorp and Hekpoort, a route to the North West, is yet to be closed.

“When heavy trucks come down, the ground vibrates. This is a disaster,” said ward councillor Gwen Britz.

She asked for clarity about when a team can be expected on site to do repairs.

DA Gauteng shadow MEC for roads, transport and logistics Evert du Plessis conducted an oversight inspection on Tuesday.

He said the sinkhole had grown since their last inspection, with the road partially closed and endangering the lives of motorists.

“If they close the road, we don’t have any idea where trucks will be diverted to,” he said.

The route between South Africa and Botswana is used by transport companies.

The Gauteng department of transport said: “The R563 route between Hekpoort and Krugersdorp on the West Rand has been temporarily closed since October 10.

“The closure will remain in effect until October 21 to allow essential geotechnical investigations to be carried out.”

“The intervention forms part of a broader sinkhole investigation and testing programme aimed at assessing subsurface conditions to ensure the long-term safety and structural integrity of the road.”

The department said the appointed service providers have made steady progress.

This includes successful completion of the gravity survey, service detection works conducted on Monday and the commencement of test pit drilling, which was scheduled for Tuesday and will continue through to next week.

“These activities are crucial for identifying underground vulnerabilities and informing appropriate long-term remedial measures,” the department said.

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes and plan their trips accordingly during the temporary closure.

TimesLIVE