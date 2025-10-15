Taxi driver arrested after refusing to present his licence at roadblock

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A taxi driver was arrested when he refused to present his driver’s licence to Durban metro police on Tuesday.

A taxi driver was arrested when he refused to present his driver’s licence to Durban metro police at a roadblock on the M35 near Emajubeni in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Tuesday.

Durban metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu said the driver refused to furnish his personal details when lawfully requested by an officer.

“When the officer attempted to detain him for noncompliance, he resisted arrest, forcing officers to use reasonable force to overcome his resistance. The suspect was successfully detained and handed over to Bhekithemba police for further processing,” he said.

Zungu warned motorists and public transport operators that they were legally bound to present their driver’s licences to authorities.

“Under the National Road Traffic Act, every driver is legally required to provide their full details and driver’s licence when requested by a law enforcement officer on duty. Failure to comply or resisting lawful instructions constitutes a criminal offence and may result in arrest and prosecution.”

“Durban metro police service appeals to all taxi operators and other motorists to cooperate fully during law enforcement operations. Compliance ensures the safety of all road users and supports efforts to maintain law and order on our roads.”

Truckers bust in freight enforcement operation

A total of 20 trucks were found to be operating with fraudulent certificates during a freight enforcement operation along South Coast Road and Solomon Mahlangu Drive.

“Several vehicles were impounded and appropriate enforcement action was taken against noncompliant operators.

“The initiative forms part of the city’s ongoing road safety enforcement campaign which seeks to promote safer roads, reduce heavy vehicle-related incidents and strengthen interdepartmental collaboration in law enforcement.”

TimesLIVE