Teacher who preyed on 17-year-old matric pupil dismissed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The educational labour relations council rejected the teacher's claim that a male pupil had a relationship with the female pupil.

The evidence of a matric pupil who had a sexual relationship with her teacher trumped that of the teacher, who had denied sleeping with her.

The educational labour relations council arbitrator, in an award made on October 2, dismissed Lindokuhle M Mafuleka after finding him guilty of having contravened the Employment of Educators Act by having a sexual relationship with a pupil at the school at which he was employed from May to August 2024.

The pupil had been in grade 12 at a secondary school in Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal in 2024 and left the school in about August 2024 when rumours that she was pregnant began circulating in the school. She turned 18 on May 8 2025.

Mafuleka pleaded not guilty and said he did not have a relationship with the pupil. He said another pupil, who would be called as a witness, was in a relationship with the female pupil and used his cellphone to send messages to the girl.

Evidence presented on behalf of the education department was that Mafuleka had “proposed love” to the pupil in April 2024 and they had begun a sexual relationship the next month. In about June 2024 she believed she was pregnant.

“When she told the teacher about her pregnancy, he told her she had to have an abortion as her mother and his church would disapprove. Though she had not wanted to have an abortion she had initially agreed to do so,” arbitrator J Kirby said when summarising the department’s evidence.

After discussing the issue with a woman friend, the pupil decided against an abortion but did not notify Mafuleka, who had advised her to take a concoction of a headache powder and a fizzy drink to bring about the abortion.

The department said the teacher’s attitude to her had changed after he was told she was pregnant. He had previously initiated contact in WhatsApp messages but had stopped doing so and only responded to messages sent by her.

After the change, the pupil no longer trusted the teacher and started to take screenshots of their communication.

Her mother had gone through her cellphone and found the messages. The pupil confessed she had been in a relationship and might be pregnant. Her mother reported the matter to the school.

The pupil suspected she suffered a miscarriage in July 2024 after her mother had become aware of the relationship.

Under cross-examination, the teacher said he had two cellphones.

He said one was was not in daily use by him and he would leave it at his home.

Mafuleka said anyone who came to his home would have access to the phone. Mafuleka said he knew a male pupil from church and was also a friend of his younger brother.

Mafuleka said he did not know who had come to be in possession of the phone.

The male pupil testified and claimed he was in a relationship with the female pupil. He said he had used Mafuleka’s cellphone.

The arbitrator found the WhatsApp communication was between Maluleka and the female pupil and the version put forward by Maluleka was a fabrication.

Principal Bhekizitha Myeni testified that on learning of the alleged relationship, he had interviewed the teacher. He said the teacher had admitted to having had a sexual relationship with her.

After dismissing Mafuleka, the arbitrator also found him unsuitable to work with children and his name must be put on the register as contemplated in the Children’s Act .

TimesLIVE