UFS pays R1.5m for vacant land in student housing fraud

An alleged conman who defrauded the University of the Free State out of R1.5m has been arrested by the Hawks. Photo: 123RF

An alleged conman who told the University of the Free State he had 215 rooms available to accommodate students has been arrested by the Hawks.

An inspection revealed he only had two empty plots of land, with no buildings.

Hawks spokesperson W/O Fikiswa Matoti said Motlatsi Nelson Khalane, 31, was arrested on Monday and made his first appearance in the Phuthaditjhaba magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

He was granted bail of R5,000 after being charged with fraud.

“It is alleged that Khalane, through his company, submitted an application to the UFS, QwaQwa campus, to be considered for the provision of student accommodation. In his application he claimed to have 215 rooms available to accommodate students. The application was approved, and funds were paid into his company’s business account between January 2023 and December 2024.

“During the verification process, the university discovered the two stands provided in the application were vacant with no rooms built. As a result, the UFS suffered a financial loss of more than R1.5m.”

Khalane’s next court appearance is scheduled for the Bethlehem commercial crimes court on December 11.

