WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

TimesLIVE Staff

TimesLIVE

The five men accused in the murder trial of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa appear in the high court in Pretoria.
The five men accused of murdering Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa. File photo (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

The suspects accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The trial resumed on October 13 after a postponement in September to allow the defence time to prepare.

The five men standing trial for Meyiwa’s 2014 murder are:

  • Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya
  • Bongani Ntanzi
  • Mthobisi Mncube
  • Mthokoziseni Maphisa
  • Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli 

All five have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

TimesLIVE

