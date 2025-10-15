WATCH LIVE | Umalusi on state of readiness for national exams

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Umalusi is on Wednesday presenting a briefing on the state of readiness for the public and private assessment bodies (the basic education department, the higher education and training department, the Independent Examinations Board and the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute) to conduct, administer and manage the 2025 end-of-year national exams:

National Senior Certificate (NSC);

National Certificate Vocational (NCV: L2 - L4);

NATED Report 190/191 (N2 - N3); and

General Education and Training Certificate: Adult Basic Education and Training (GETC: ABET).

TimesLIVE