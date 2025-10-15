‘We will finish academic year for our students’: Fort Hare VC Sakhela Buhlungu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu has vowed to complete the 2025 academic year despite recent campus disruptions.

The University of Fort Hare (UFH) has put in place a recovery plan to restore stability and resume academic activities after the shutdown on October 8.

The integrated recovery plan, finalised by the university’s management executive committee (MEC) and emergency management task team, outlines steps to ensure continuity in teaching and learning, student affairs, properties and services and ICT.

Reaffirming the university’s commitment, vice-chancellor and principal Prof Sakhela Buhlungu said: “We will finish the academic year. We will do it for our students.”

The main goal of the university council, MEC, extended management team and the department of higher education and training is to preserve the academic year, he said.

“This will ensure examinations can go ahead, thus enabling students to complete the academic year and importantly, ensuring that final-year students complete their studies to graduate next year.”

I ask each student, employee and alumnus to give expression to our core values of respect and professionalism in their conduct as we stabilise the university. I thank staff for their steadfastness and dedication in the face of these challenges — Prof Sakhela Buhlungu, UFH vice-chancellor and principal

The damage on the Alice campus is extensive. The university lost:

its new clinic, which was set to open next month;

the agriculture building that housed newly upgraded R20m laboratories;

the staff centre; and

three wings of the main administration building.

The student affairs building was also badly affected.

In East London the education building sustained damage.

Buhlungu confirmed a large-scale clean-up is under way. The integrated recovery plan, which was finalised on Tuesday, will be submitted to the council and shared with the minister of higher education and training. The university is focusing on ensuring safety on campuses and maintaining open communication with stakeholders, he added.

“We are addressing occupational health and safety issues and engaging stakeholders, including students, to de-escalate tensions and ensure that the university returns to normal operations. We ask our students to be patient and await official communication indicating when it is safe to return.”

Buhlungu called for unity and a collective effort during the recovery process. “I have directed MEC portfolio heads to communicate with staff and students in the coming days to build awareness, confidence and understanding of the continuity plans being rolled out.”

He urged the university community to uphold its values during this time. “For now, I ask each student, employee and alumnus to give expression to our core values of respect and professionalism in their conduct as we stabilise the university. I thank staff for their steadfastness and dedication in the face of these challenges.”

