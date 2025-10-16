A new kind of family: The surge of houseplants in South African homes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There’s a new kind of family member taking root in South African homes — plants.

Once considered a hobby for those with sprawling gardens, plant care has become accessible to everyone, and South Africans living in townships, suburbs and cities are all adopting the trend — from 21-year-olds decorating student flats with succulents to professionals styling high-end apartments with statement ferns and fiddle-leaf figs.

Nkhensani Rikhotso, plant stylist and spokesperson for the Houghton Bonsai, Succulent and Plant Show, taking place at Killarney Mall in Johannesburg next month, said plant parents were seeing tranquillity and serenity both inside and outside their homes.

“Plants have become a mental health solution for a generation looking to create calmer, greener spaces against the noise of city living. Keeping plants alive is the new dopamine hit.”

She said the “green shift” was relevant as October was Mental Health Awareness Month.

“The shift began during Covid-19 lockdowns when South Africans confined indoors craved connections with nature. We couldn’t go outside, so we brought the outside in. Once people saw how much calmer, cleaner and more grounded they felt, they realised that nurturing green life nurtures self and is the simplest way to grow happiness,” said Rikhotso.

Science backs this up.

“Greenery in indoor spaces has been shown to reduce stress, boost productivity and even purify the air. For those with asthma or allergies, certain plants like peace lilies and snake plants can make a big difference to air quality.

“I get messages from varsity students asking what plant is best for their desk and I’ve got clients in their forties building full indoor gardens. It’s truly across the board,” said Rikhotso.

Plant parents are the new helicopter parents. They have apps to track watering schedules, are in WhatsApp groups diagnosing leaf problems, and they document every new leaf like it’s a baby’s first steps.

“When I water my plants on a Saturday, that’s my quiet time. It forces me to slow down and be present. I can even tell when I’m not in a good headspace — my plants reflect that. They droop when I do.

“Whether it’s a single succulent on a window sill or a full-blown jungle of Monsteras and philodendrons, the rise of plant parenting shows no signs of slowing down and it’s not just plant moms any more. Plant dads and many others are proudly joining the movement, too,” said Rikhotso.

She said the Houghton Bonsai, Succulent and Plant Show, which takes place from November 7 to 9, reflected “this multi-generational obsession”.

“The event offers plant lovers the chance to explore a wide range of bonsais, succulents and rare species while learning from experts about propagation, plant care and styling through interactive workshops and demonstrations.”

