City Power owes R1.2bn to contractors in outstanding payments

The entity says it is awaiting outstanding money from the City of Johannesburg’s coffers to pay the bills. PHOTO: DENENE ERASMUS

City Power admits a dispute over delayed payments to contractors, which it attributes to outstanding money transfers from the City of Johannesburg.

“As a municipal-owned entity, City Power’s operational revenue, including payments to contractors and suppliers, is dependent on financial support from its shareholder, the City of Johannesburg,” it said.

“Limited funding has been received in recent months, which has not been sufficient to cover the full operational costs of the entity, owing to the broader financial pressures faced by the city.

“These constraints have, in turn, affected City Power’s ability to settle all outstanding obligations within the desired timeframes.”

City Power confirmed R1.2bn is owed to contractors.

A payment allocation of R56m is scheduled for release this week as part of ongoing efforts to reduce the backlog.

“A comprehensive review of all outstanding invoices is under way, prioritising older payments first and expediting verification processes to eliminate administrative bottlenecks.”

To strengthen communication and transparency, City Power said it has scheduled engagement sessions with contractors from October 16 to 22 to provide updates, clarify procedures and address outstanding issues.

On Wednesday, a protest was held outside the entity’s head office in Reuven.

City Power said the demonstration was linked to payment disputes raised by some contractors who were previously involved in the Vlakfontein housing electrification project.

“This project is funded by the department of human settlements, with City Power acting only as the implementing agent. The responsibility for paying contractors lies with the department.”

TimesLIVE