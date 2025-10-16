Crime intelligence inspector-general suspended after ‘complaint’

President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended the inspector-general of intelligence, Imtiaz Fazel, pending a decision in an investigation by parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence (JSCI) into the inspector-general’s conduct.
This comes after the JSCI informed Ramaphosa it had received a complaint about the conduct of the inspector-general and that the committee would conduct an investigation.
Fazel has been suspended with immediate effect.
TimesLIVE
