Crime intelligence inspector-general suspended after ‘complaint’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Imtiaz Fazel is the inspector-general of intelligence (IGI)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended the inspector-general of intelligence, Imtiaz Fazel, pending a decision in an investigation by parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence (JSCI) into the inspector-general’s conduct.

This comes after the JSCI informed Ramaphosa it had received a complaint about the conduct of the inspector-general and that the committee would conduct an investigation.

Fazel has been suspended with immediate effect.

TimesLIVE