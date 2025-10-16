Eight-year-old found in North Beach drug lab during police raid

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Some of the suspected drugs that were found by police during a raid.

An eight-year-old girl was found in a North Beach apartment that doubled as a makeshift drug lab during a police raid on Wednesday night.

The intelligence-driven operation, carried out by the Durban Metro Police Special Operations Directorate, the Hawks Provincial Tracking Team, and the SA Police Service Tactical Response Team, uncovered ecstasy, mandrax, crack cocaine, cannabis and equipment used to manufacture and package drugs. The haul has an estimated street value of more than R1m.

“A 33-year-old suspect, believed to be a key supplier operating across North Beach, South Beach, Point, and Durban Central, was arrested at the scene. Shockingly, the illegal drug activities were being conducted in full view of his 8-year-old daughter, who lives in the same apartment,” said Durban Metro Police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the main suspect had been arrested earlier this year on similar charges but was released on bail.

“Durban Metro Police Service commends all units involved for their commitment and teamwork in executing this successful operation,” said Zungu.

TimesLIVE