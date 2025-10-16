Hunger alleviation programmes must be extended to all crèches: ECD activists

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There are at least 42,500 ECD programmes in South Africa, of which only half are registered with the state. Unregistered ECD programmes receive no government oversight, subsidies or support. File photo

Advocates for quality early childhood development (ECD) services in South Africa continue to urge the government to provide proper nutrition to children attending crèches regardless of their registration status.

This comes as South Africa observed National Nutrition Week from October 9-15 ahead of World Food Day on Thursday.

The government increased the ECD subsidy from R17 to R24 per child per day in March, but some bodies championing quality ECD say it’s not enough.

According to an ECD budget analysis report compiled by NGO Ilifa Labantwana, there are at least 42,500 ECD programmes in South Africa, of which only half are registered with the state.

“Unregistered ECD programmes receive no government oversight, subsidies or support. As a result, most programmes charge fees, which limits access for poorer families,” the report says. “While an estimated 1.8-million children from low-income families are attending ECD programmes, only about 750,000 of these are benefiting from the ECD subsidy, while an estimated 1.2-million children aged three to five have no access to ECD.

Every child has a right to basic nutrition, yet far too many young children in South Africa are malnourished. Proper nutrition is critical in early childhood and has an effect on lifelong health, wellbeing and productivity — Real Reform for Early Childhood Development report

“The ECD subsidy value has increased for the first time since 2019 but is still not enough to cover the estimated cost of a basic quality ECD programme — R36 per child per day. ECD programmes need to provide quality nutrition to enrolled children, specifically children from low-income households.”

According to the report, about one quarter of children under five in South Africa are nutritionally stunted, which has lifelong adverse consequences for their health. Stunting costs South Africa about R90bn annually.

The report recommends that “government and the private sector improve access to nutritious food in low-income communities and ensure nutrition reaches all children eligible for the child support grants — regardless of whether they are attending registered, unregistered or informal ECD programmes — by successfully implementing and then scaling up a national early nutrition programme”.

‘Affordability is a major issue’

The Real Reform for Early Childhood Development (RR4ECD) also found the provision of nutrition support is limited and insufficient.

“Every child has a right to basic nutrition, yet far too many young children in South Africa are malnourished. Proper nutrition is critical in early childhood and has an effect on lifelong health, wellbeing and productivity,” a synthesis report compiled by medical, legal and child experts for RR4ECD stated.

The organisation also urged the basic education department to provide nutrition support for eligible children at attendance-based early learning programmes (ELPs), regardless of their registration status.

“As a routine gathering place for young children, ELPs offer an ideal opportunity for the basic education department to take a targeted, co-ordinated approach towards meeting their nutrition needs and, as important, towards meeting its duty to fulfil their constitutional right to basic nutrition.

“While nearly all ELPs provide at least one meal a day, fewer provide all recommended meals and snacks, food quality varies and the proportion of fruits and vegetables is too low.

“Affordability is a major issue, with the nutrition guidelines offering little advice on managing costs. Also, too few ECD practitioners have received training on the guidelines or on the importance of nutrition.

When children have access to nutritious food, they are better able to engage in learning, develop critical skills and thrive in the classroom and beyond — Dr Jessica Ronaasen, Do More Foundation advocacy lead.

“The basic education department has an obligation to provide nutrition when parents/caregivers are unable to do so, as in the case of eligible young children in ELPs. This duty is not being met fully, but the department can leverage existing frameworks to address the gap, to deliver nutrition support directly and to co-ordinate supplementary measures better.”

Another NGO working to improve ELPs, the Do More Foundation (DMF), believes targeting early nutrition interventions — such as feeding schemes, nutrition education and growth monitoring — in under-resourced ECD centres can support practitioners, carers and parents in providing children with balanced diets.

“When children have access to nutritious food, they are better able to engage in learning, develop critical skills and thrive in the classroom and beyond,” said Dr Jessica Ronaasen, DMF’s advocacy lead.

Ronaasen said while crèches are a vital entry point for reaching children with consistent daily nutrition, many face challenges, with subsidies for young children not keeping pace with food costs.

“When they are equipped with nutrition literacy and practical resources, ECD practitioners can empower families and communities to make informed choices that support children’s health and early learning outcomes.”

