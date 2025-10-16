‘I’m wearing and smelling Gen Mkhwanazi since July 6′: Mchunu intends to clear his name

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“From the 6th of July, I’m wearing Gen Mkhwanazi ... I’m smelling Gen Mkhwanazi ... and this is the first opportunity that I’m getting to explain myself.”

This is what embattled police minister Senzo Mchunu told the parliament ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system on Thursday.

The committee was established after KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made damning allegations against senior law enforcement officials, including Mchunu, at a media briefing on July 6.

Mkhwanazi accused Mchunu of interfering in police investigations when he issued a letter to disband the political killings task team (PKTT). He is also alleged to have ties with corrupt businessmen and to be protecting individuals linked to organised crime.

After the allegations by Mkhwanazi, Mchunu was put on leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mchunu is the fourth witness to appear before the committee. So far, Mkhwanazi, national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya have testified.

Mkhwanazi and Masemola have also appeared before the Madlanga commission of inquiry investigating the same issue, where they both expressed concern over the minister’s directive.

Mchunu pleaded with MPs to give him a chance to present his side of the story.

“I’m pleading with you to give me an opportunity to do that, considering that he [Mkhwanazi] has gone to the commission for quite a long time, piling the accusations on me.”

The hearing continues.

TimesLIVE