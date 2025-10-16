Life in prison for Eastern Cape man who raped wife in front of their daughter

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Mthatha regional court has sentenced a 45-year-old man to life imprisonment for violently raping his wife in front of their minor daughter.

Before the incident on New Year’s Day in 2023, the couple and their three children lived in KwaTshemese village near Mthatha.

There was a history of domestic violence between them, which led the woman to apply for a protection order against her husband, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said on Thursday.

The protection order, which was granted by the court on November 23 2022, prohibited the husband from assaulting his wife and exposing their children to domestic violence.

On the evening of the incident, the intoxicated husband requested his wife to join him to sleep in a separate house within their homestead.

When she refused, he got angry and left. In anticipation of the violence that would follow, the mother and her children locked themselves in the bedroom.

The man came back and used a garden spade to break into the bedroom.

“He pushed the woman into the living room and ordered her to undress for them to have sexual intercourse. When the wife refused, he severely assaulted her with the sharp end of the spade, causing her serious head and body injuries.

The man then raped her in front of their daughter. When the daughter tried to intervene, he also assaulted her.

The victim was taken to hospital where she was admitted for a week, during which time she received counselling from the Mthatha Thuthuzela Care Centre.

The husband managed to evade arrest until May 2023, when he was apprehended at his home while trying to convince his wife to forgive him.

“During the trial, he pleaded not guilty, denying all the charges against him without any plausible explanation.”

State advocate Luvuyo Komanisi led compelling evidence, from the complainants.

In sentencing, the court found no compelling circumstances for deviating from the prescribed minimum sentence of life for the man, whom it described as “unrepentant and unremorseful”.

The court further sentenced him to three years for assault, five years for violating a protection order and four years for causing a person to witness a sexual offence. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently with the life sentence.

