Police launch inquiry after bottles of medication found at Limpopo crash site that claimed 43 lives

An inquiry has been opened into medication found at the scene of the N1 crash where 43 people lost their lives

Limpopo police have launched an inquiry after bottles of what appear to be medication were discovered at the site of Sunday’s horrific bus crash that claimed 43 lives on the N1 freeway near Makhado.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe confirmed an inquiry had been opened at the Makhado police station to determine the origin and legality of the medication found scattered among the wreckage.

Photographs of the bottles have been circulating on social media since the crash.

“Police have already opened an inquiry docket for further investigation,” Hadebe said.

“The lawful owner of the bottles is not yet identified to get an explanation regarding their origin.”

Under Section 22A of the Medicines and Related Substances Act, it is illegal to possess certain scheduled medicines without authorisation. Individuals are only allowed to carry prescribed medication in quantities approved by a licensed medical practitioner. Carrying large, unprescribed quantities is considered unlawful.

While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, authorities say the discovery of the bottles has added another layer to the probe.

Police are urging anyone with information, or the lawful owner of the medication, to contact their nearest police station, call the Crime Stop toll-free line at 08600 10111, or use the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE