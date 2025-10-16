Police raid Brown Mogotsi’s business

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police have descended on the business property of controversial North West businessman Brown Mogotsi, whose name has featured prominently in allegations of political interference in the criminal justice system.

Mogotsi’s name recently surfaced at the Madlanga commission of inquiry which is probing alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.

Testimony before the commission linked Mogotsi to businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who is behind bars for attempted murder and money laundering, and suggested Mogotsi had solicited funds to support ANC activities.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the police presence at the business premises of Mogotsi in Seweding village in Mahikeng is part of an ongoing investigation that has already been discussed before the ad hoc committee and the Madlanga commission.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Mogotsi said he was surprised by the raid, which he said he understood to be a search and seizure operation.

He said he was not in North West but in Johannesburg. He had asked the police officers who were at his business premises to meet him in Johannesburg.

“They said they’ll be here around 10 pm. I will not meet them at night, would rather hand myself over at Alexandra police station tomorrow morning because I don’t trust those ones, as some of them are wearing balaclavas,” he said.

