Pretoria man gets three life terms for raping nieces, showing porn to nephew

A 34-year-old man from Theresa Park in Pretoria North has been sentenced to three life imprisonment terms for repeatedly raping his two young nieces and exposing his nephew to pornography over five years.

The Pretoria North magistrate’s court also handed the man additional prison terms:

25 years for five counts of sexual assault;

12 years for three counts of exposing children to pornography;

eight years for two counts of exposing his genitals; and

eight years for attempted rape.

The sentences will run concurrently with the life terms.

The court further ordered that his name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders and declared him unfit to work with children.

The offences took place between 2013 and 2018, when the victims, two girls and a boy, were between six and 11 years old.

The abuse happened at their grandparents’ home, where the man also lived. When the grandparents were away, he would force the children to watch pornography and sexually abuse them.

The uncle took advantage of young, vulnerable children and the court had a duty to protect society by imposing a sentence that reflects the gravity of the offences — Magistrate Piet Nel

The crimes came to light in April 2018 when the eldest niece confided in her stepfather after he questioned her behaviour. The other two children then revealed they had also been abused. The matter was reported to police, leading to the uncle’s arrest in October 2018.

Throughout the trial he maintained his innocence, claiming he was falsely accused by the victims’ mother after rejecting her romantic advances. However, prosecutor Hanlie du Preez presented convincing evidence, including the testimonies of the children, which led to his conviction. During sentencing, Du Preez urged the court not to show leniency, saying the man showed no remorse and had exploited his position of trust.

Magistrate Piet Nel agreed with the state. “The uncle took advantage of young, vulnerable children and the court had a duty to protect society by imposing a sentence that reflects the gravity of the offences,” he said.

Acting director of public prosecutions in Gauteng, advocate Marika Jansen van Vuuren, praised the prosecution team, saying the case reflected “months and even years of painstaking work” that ensure justice for survivors of abuse.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana welcomed the sentencing and called for South Africans to unite against gender-based violence to ensure a safe environment where children’s right to dignity and safety are protected and where perpetrators face the full force of the law.

