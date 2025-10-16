Second pilot found dead after Midlands air crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The area the second pilot was found was north of Boston in the KZN Midlands.

The pilot of the second aircraft which went missing on Wednesday in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands has been found dead.

Provincial transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said at about 7.20am on Thursday, his office received a report from the Aeronautical Search and Rescue Co-ordination Centre and the SAPS search and rescue unit indicating they had found the second aircraft.

“Unfortunately the second pilot suffered fatal injuries. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the two pilots. We will allow the team to retrieve the bodies of the two pilots this morning,” he said.

The pilot of the first aircraft found in the Howick West area was declared dead on Wednesday evening. The second pilot was found in an area north of Boston in the Midlands.

A search was initiated when a mayday call was made to air traffic control on Wednesday.

Heavy fog engulfed the area where the aircraft were flying from Johannesburg to Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

The Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division Unit has launched an investigation.

“As the department we announced in April our plans for the aviation industry as guided by many regulations, including the Economic Regulations for Transport Act.

“We are involved in serious work in various airports such as Margate, Oribi, Umkhuze, Richards Bay and Virginia Airport. We are currently harmonising our work with relevant departments such as SA Aviation Authority, Airport Company of South Africa, department of economic development, tourism and environmental affairs,” said Duma.

