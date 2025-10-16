Social Development DG faces dismissal amid allegations of dishonesty and contract irregularities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The director-general of the department of social development, Peter Netshipale, who was appointed only seven months ago, is now facing charges of gross dishonesty, dereliction of duty and bringing the department into disrepute in the latest upheaval to hit the troubled ministry.

An internal letter from minister Sisisi Tolashe to Netshipale, which has begun circulating among senior staff, accuses him of serious misconduct and gives him until October 20 to submit written representations.

In the letter, Tolashe warns that failure to “take responsibility” could result in his dismissal “to protect the dignity of [her] office”.

The allegations come as the DSD grapples with a series of controversies involving sudden suspensions, secondments and staff reshuffles, many of which insiders say were driven by the minister through Netshipale since his appointment in March.

Cabinet minutes dated March 26 show that his appointment was approved for a one-year contract, with a remuneration package of R2.259m per annum, because Netshipale was already 64 ― beyond the standard retirement threshold for public servants.

However, the minister reportedly issued him a five-year contract, despite warnings from senior officials that doing so would contravene regulations.

In May, DA MP Alexandra Abrahams questioned Tolashe in parliament about the contract period. The minister replied that it was “five years, in line with prevailing prescripts”.

Social development minister Sisisi Tolashe greets MPs in parliament on Thursday. (Matthew Hirsch)

An internal memo sent to DSD staff last week confirmed that the authenticity of the DG’s contract had been under investigation and that cabinet’s decision for a one-year term was binding.

“The DG’s contract has been changed to one year, and his contract term will run until March 2026,” the memo read.

It was suggested that the contract duration was a clerical error rather than an intentional act by the minister. However, this version appears to have changed according to the formal letter sent to Netshipale in which Tolashe now accuses him directly of having changed the employment contract terms to suit himself, and apparently without her knowledge.

In the letter to Netshipale, seen by The Sunday Times and confirmed to be authentic by DSD spokesperson Sandy Godlwana, the minister wrote: “Unbeknown to me you decided to sign a contract for five years which has since been varied to a year ... on the face of it, your conduct constitutes misconduct of, among others, dereliction of duty, alternatively dishonest conduct and prejudicing the administration and efficiency of the office of the minister.”

The letter lists the three charges: dereliction of duty (alternatively misrepresentation and failure to do due diligence); gross dishonesty (alternatively failing in your duty of trust and faith to your employer); and “bringing the department into disrepute by drawing negative media attention to the department because of your actions”.

This week, DSD executive meetings were cancelled amid growing talk that Netshipale was being pushed out.

In a media statement on Tuesday night, the department confirmed that the minister had “formally communicated with the director-general regarding serious concerns arising from his conduct”. It added that Tolashe had “applied her mind” and decided to “institute formal processes in line with the Public Service Act and the Senior Management Service Handbook”.

The minister has afforded the director-general the opportunity to make written representations by October 20, the statement said.

“This step reflects the minister’s commitment to upholding integrity, accountability and good governance within the department of social development.”

Netshipale is further told: “If you own up or plead guilty to the charges, you are invited to use your representations for purposes of mitigation.”

Godlwana did not respond to questions about Tolashe’s seeming about-turn ― having told parliament she had employed Netshipale for five years, and now charging him several months later with changing the contract without her knowledge.

She also did not say why the change in Netshipale’s contract duration was announced only last week, if Tolashe had been under the impression from the outset that he was on a one-year contract.

“As the matter remains internal and under consideration, the department will not comment further at this stage,” Godlwana said.

Netshipale did not respond to requests for comment.