Special Tribunal sets aside R2.6m PPE contract in Mpumalanga

The SIU says the judgment is a critical outcome of its efforts to recover public funds lost during the Covid-19 national state of disaster. Photo: 123RF/Oksana Smyshlaeva

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has secured an order for the recovery of R2.4m after a Special Tribunal judgment declared a multimillion-rand personal protective equipment (PPE) contract in Mpumalanga unlawful.

The tribunal, in an order made on September 29, ordered Nozihle Construction and Projects CC to repay this amount to the Mpumalanga health department.

The order relates to an April 2020 contract for the supply of 100,000 three-ply surgical masks valued at R2.6m. This was during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tribunal found the contract was unlawful and void because Nozihle Construction and Projects CC was not licensed as a distributor of medical devices with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority as required by the Medicines and Related Substances Act.

“The order affirms the SIU’s argument that any transaction performed in contravention of statutory prohibition is void,” the SIU said.

The recoverable amount of R2.4m was the difference between the price paid by the department and the average price for masks on the National Treasury’s transversal contracts.

In addition to the financial recovery, the tribunal set aside the contract and ordered Nozihle Construction and Projects CC to pay the SIU’s costs, including the costs of two counsel.

“This judgment is a critical outcome of the SIU’s relentless efforts to recover public funds lost during the Covid-19 national state of disaster,” the SIU said.

“It sends a clear message that suppliers who fail to meet essential legal requirements have no entitlement to profit from the state, and the SIU will use its litigation powers to the fullest to ensure such funds are returned.”

TimesLIVE