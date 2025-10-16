South Africa

Truecaller duped into ‘recognising’ police phone line

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile cancelled a meeting with Western Cape opposition parties.
Western Cape provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile. File image (Esa Alexander)

A fraudulent Truecaller profile linked to a landline number falsely displays the name of the Western Cape police commissioner, Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile.

“This profile is fake and has no association with the provincial commissioner or the South African Police Service,” police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said.

“Members of the public are urged not to engage with or share any personal information with callers from this number and to report suspicious calls or scams to their nearest police station or the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111.”

