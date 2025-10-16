WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission of inquiry

Media houses Daily Maverick and News24, which are opposing submissions by evidence leaders at the Madlanga commission to hold this week’s proceedings in camera, argue the decision will have an impact on the media and most South Africans.
TimesLIVE
