13-year-old beats all odds after being given just three days to live

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When little Caleb Mintoor was born on March 2 2012 at Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, doctors gave him just three days to live after he had to be resuscitated.

At 11-months-old, he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, one of the leading causes of physical disability in children, affecting between two and three out of every 1,000 live births.

Recently, Caleb underwent surgery after being diagnosed with severe scoliosis, a condition that caused his spine to curve, affecting his breathing and causing immense pain. His mother, Vanessa, said the curvature had pushed his ribs to one side.

“I am so proud of my son because he is a little fighter. He spent a week in the hospital and is now back home recovering. He’s starting to show signs of being himself again,” she said.

Vanessa recalls her excitement when she fell pregnant with her second child. But her joy quickly turned into trauma during labour at Dora Nginza Hospital.

“I had complications when giving birth. Caleb’s head got stuck in the birth canal. There were no nurses around to assist me. I asked one nurse who was passing by to help, but she said she was busy with another patient,” she said.

When help finally arrived, Caleb was delivered, but he wasn’t breathing.

“They had to resuscitate him. Afterwards, the doctors said he would have brain damage. His head was shaped like a cone. They told me he wouldn’t live to see Monday,” Vanessa said softly. “Even after resuscitation, he didn’t cry.”

Caleb and his mother stayed in the hospital for a month.

Caleb Mintoor, 13, enjoys spending time with his family. (Supplied)

The Eastern Cape has long been plagued by a surge in medico-legal claims, many linked to birth injuries. Over the past three financial years, the province has faced claims of more than R700m, the highest in the country, with 1,652 active cases.

When Caleb was nine months old in 2012, both Vanessa and her husband lost their jobs and had to relocate to Johannesburg to live with her mother.

“When he was 11-months-old, he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. The word was foreign to me. That was when our journey truly began,” she said.

Cerebral palsy is a neurological disorder that affects movement and muscle control. It occurs when the brain develops abnormally or is damaged before, during or shortly after birth.

A 2024 study, Paediatric Cerebral Palsy in South Africa: Prevention and Care Gaps at Hospital Level, published in the National Library of Medicine, found that most severe CP cases in sub-Saharan Africa stem from preventable perinatal causes, such as oxygen deprivation during birth. The study identified 613 children with cerebral palsy, with 57.7% due to perinatal causes and 41.2% linked to asphyxia.

Despite the diagnosis, Vanessa said her family refused to see Caleb as disabled.

“He was our baby, he rode a walking ring like other children. We didn’t see anything wrong. My family supported me, and we prayed. We believed God chose us to be Caleb’s parents,” she said.

Caleb Mintoor, 13, enjoys spending time with his family. (Supplied)

In 2013, the family moved back to Gqeberha, and Caleb was enrolled at Aurora Stimulation Centre, where he received physiotherapy, occupational therapy, hydrotherapy, light therapy and visual stimulation.

“We enjoy spending time as a family, going to the beach. He loves being outdoors and watching Aunty Rachel on YouTube,” Vanessa smiled.

But when Caleb turned 13, he was diagnosed with severe scoliosis, a life-threatening spinal curvature that worsened rapidly and began affecting his breathing and internal organs.

Because of a shortage of specialist surgeons in the Eastern Cape, Caleb had to travel to Cape Town for surgery — prompting Vanessa to start a BackaBuddy fundraising campaign to cover the costs.

Thanks to public donations, Vanessa raised R35,000. The Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town stepped in and offered to perform the complex surgery, which could only be done there due to the high-risk nature of the procedure.

The NGO Wings & Wishes assisted with transport.

Inge Human, the organisation’s manager, said they aim to remove barriers to healthcare access.

“We realised many children miss out on treatment because their families can’t afford to travel,” she said. “Caleb’s mom contacted us via social media. We first travelled with them in May for consultations and again for the surgery.”

Since its founding in 2006, Wings & Wishes has helped more than 26,000 children travel for life-saving medical care.

“We want to take away the stress from families. Transport should never be a barrier to a child’s right to health care,” Human added.

Caleb’s surgery was successful and he is now back home, recovering surrounded by love and gratitude.

“My baby is back home and healing well,” Vanessa said. “He still has pain, but he can now sit up without discomfort. We are so grateful to everyone who helped us.”

The remaining funds will go towards specialised post-operative care, including a custom wheelchair, an orthopaedic mattress and other essential equipment to support Caleb’s recovery and improve his quality of life.

“Caleb’s journey is far from over,” Vanessa said, “but every day, he reminds us what faith, love and hope can do.”