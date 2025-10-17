Community raises R46k plus for Uber Eats driver hit by car in Johannesburg

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two strangers started a campaign to help an Uber Eats driver who was hit by a car in Blairgowrie, Randburg.

An act of compassion by two Joburgers for an Uber Eats driver who sustained a leg injury after being knocked over by a vehicle has garnered much support in a Back-a-Buddy campaign.

Samantha Walker said she was the first to arrive at the accident scene on Wednesday in Blairgowrie, Randburg, with another resident, Sarah de Gidts. The scooter driver’s full name has been withheld for privacy reasons.

“We sat with Welton; he was in a lot of pain and worried about how he’d support his wife and child at home in Malawi,” she said.

They were with him at the roadside for 45 minutes while waiting for an ambulance, which transported him to the Helen Joseph Hospital for surgery to repair his leg.

Walker described the collision as a hit-and-run incident, with the driver allegedly only coming to a halt after being pursued by two other drivers and a security company patrol vehicle.

An officer from Beagle Watch, however, said the driver was compliant.

“The driver didn’t stop immediately because he said he didn’t realise he had bumped into that guy, but when he got about 200m away, he stopped,” the company’s Dumisane Nxumalo told TimesLIVE.

It was not known at the time of publication if the driver was arrested. Nxumalo said SAPS had arrived at the scene but told them it was “a metro police issue”.

Walker said she and De Gidts felt compelled to start the crowdfunding campaign after seeing Welton left lying injured in the road with his damaged scooter and food deliveries scattered around.

“We felt we wanted to show him that there is kindness in the world, that there are people who care.”

He is the breadwinner for his family and is reliant on his income as a delivery driver but will not be able to ride while recuperating.

“We want to give him a bit of space to recover without financial stress and also support getting the bike sorted.”

The campaign has so far surpassed their expectations. She said their goal was to raise R10,000, and she had to adjust the target four times as people kept donating.

“The funds will all go to Welton and his family to ensure he can rest and recover while still keeping a roof over their heads and food in their tummies,” read the post on Back-a-Buddy.

