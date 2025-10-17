Deputy principal ‘recruited girls for sex work, ran a brothel’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 52-year-old woman is accused of recruiting females aged between 16 and 23 from the former Transkei, and allegedly coercing them into sex work in Quigney, East London. Picture: 123RF/SAIYOOD SRIKAMON

An East London primary school deputy principal is accused of running a human trafficking and prostitution ring.

The 52-year-old woman appeared in the city’s magistrate’s court on Thursday. She was arrested by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit on Wednesday.

The educator is accused of recruiting females aged between 16 and 23 from the former Transkei region, namely Qumbu, Mthatha and Ngqeleni, and allegedly coercing them into sex work in Quigney, East London.

Court papers claim once at the alleged brothel, they were given clothing they were required to wear for a fee they were required to pay back.

She allegedly also charged them to stay at the property and collected money daily from their earnings.

The case returns to court on October 23.

She is not being named until after she has entered her plea to the charges in court as per guidelines on sexual offences matters.

