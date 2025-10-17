E-hailing driver’s kidnappers sentenced to 15 years behind bars

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two Mamelodi men have been jailed for 15 years for kidnapping and robbing e-hailing driver.

Two Mamelodi men who kidnapped and robbed an e-hailing driver at gunpoint before abandoning him in the bush have been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment by the Pretoria North magistrate’s court.

Victor Sebata, 35, and Kagiso Mthimunye, 31, were each sentenced to 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances and five years for kidnapping. The sentences will run concurrently.

The incident happened in October 2022 when the 34-year-old victim accepted a ride request from Propaganda Club in Pretoria Central to Silverton. On arrival he was ambushed by the pair, who pointed a firearm at him, robbed him of his belongings and forced him into the boot of his car.

They drove to Mamelodi, tied him up and later transferred him into another vehicle before dumping him in Bapsfontein. The driver managed to free himself and flagged down a police vehicle, which took him to the nearest police station.

Hours later, both men were arrested in Akasia after a tracking company alerted a security firm about the stolen vehicle. They have been in custody since the arrest, after the National Prosecuting Authority successfully opposed bail.

During sentencing the defence argued for leniency, saying the accused were first-time offenders and had been in custody for three years. However, prosecutor Hanlie du Preez told the court the men showed no remorse and caused lasting trauma to the victim, who was unable to work for months after the attack.

Magistrate Piet Nel agreed: “While the victim did not sustain serious physical injuries and managed to recover his vehicle, it does not take away from the fact that robbery is a violent and serious crime. Society expects the court to send a message that such offences will not be tolerated.”

Acting Gauteng director of public prosecutions advocate Marika Jansen van Vuuren welcomed the sentence and praised the prosecution and police for their teamwork.

