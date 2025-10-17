Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane calls for support for matrics as they prepare for final exams

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane has urged South Africans to give their full support to the class of 2025. File photo.

Gauteng MEC for basic education Matome Chiloane has appealed to parents, guardians and communities to rally behind matric pupils as they prepare to write their final exams.

Chiloane urged South Africans to give their full support to the class of 2025 as the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams get under way on October 21 and run until November 27.

“Don’t disrupt schools — it’s an appeal that I have been saying throughout the year. When there’s no water, we are not Rand Water; when there’s no electricity, we are not Eskom; when there’s a problem with the road, we are not Johannesburg Roads [Agency] or national [department of] transport. So we’ve got nothing to do with the problems they’re experiencing outside the school perimeters. Therefore the school should be left alone — avoid disrupting our children when they’re writing,” he said.

The MEC reminded parents not to give pupils unnecessary chores during this period but instead create a calm, quiet space where they can focus and rest properly. He said parents and communities can support students and help them perform well in examinations by:

Desisting from any activities that affect pupils’ ability to perform, or which deny them access to the examination;

Providing candidates with an environment that is conducive to studying;

Not expecting them to spend hours on daily chores. They need time to prepare and be well-rested to perform optimally;

Not blocking access routes to schools or blocking school gates which has serious implications for NSC candidates. He said the lives of affected candidates who are unable to write will be put on hold as they will only be able to write any missed papers in the June 2026 examinations.

These exams are a critical time in our learners’ lives. Let’s make sure they get all the support they need — Matome Chiloane, Gauteng basic education MEC

Chiloane advised pupils to:

arrive at the exam centre at the time announced by the centre or at least one hour ahead of the starting time of the exam paper as latecomers disrupt scanning, screening and general admin processes and will have to start late without any time compensation;

fully comply with the scanning and screening procedures implemented at an exam centre, failing which they can be denied access to the exam room; and

check and empty their pockets, and hand over any devices before the formal proceedings begin in the exam room — rather than suffer the consequences of a cellphone inadvertently ringing while they are writing.

A pledge will be signed by all candidates on Friday to confirm their commitment to following exam rules.

“There will be an early marking session. The first one will be between November 16 and 24, and the main one will be between December 2 and 12.”

The minister of education will release the results on January 12 and provincial results by January 13, Chiloane added.

“These exams are a critical time in our learners’ lives. Let’s make sure they get all the support they need.”

