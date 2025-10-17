LISTEN | Mchunu says Mkhwanazi threatened to ‘fight back’ against PKTT disbandment letter if it was not withdrawn

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu has revealed that KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was “angry” when he found out about the letter to disband the political killings task team (PKTT) and threatened to “fight back” if Mchunu did not withdraw it.

Mchunu is providing evidence to the parliamentary ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.

He is the fourth witness to testify after Mkhwanazi, national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

On Friday, Mchunu told parliament his chief of staff, Cedrick Nkabinde, informed him about Mkhwanazi’s threats.

“Nkabinde told me Mkhwanazi is angry and said I must withdraw the letter,” Mchunu said.

“If the minister doesn’t withdraw, there’ll be a fightback. A fightback? I then said, let’s see what will happen. One of the things racing in my mind was why this affects Mkhwanazi to this point.”

Mchunu played a clip of a conversation between Mkhwanazi and Nkabinde where Mkhwanazi allegedly made the threats.

Listen to the secretly recorded conversation played before parliament’s ad hoc committee:

He said Mkhwanazi’s explosive media briefing on July 6 was triggered by the letter.

In his testimony, Mkhwanazi said he found out about the letter after it was circulated on social media and expressed his concerns to his bosses.

He said he sent Mchunu a WhatsApp message after trying to reach several people in his office, including Nkabinde, to try to meet him to discuss the letter, but had no luck.

In the message, Mkhwanazi requested a meeting with Mchunu, Masemola, crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, head of counter-intelligence Maj-Gen Feroz Khan and Mchunu’s alleged comrade Brown Mogotsi.

He said Mogotsi’s presence was needed, as he was believed to be close to Mchunu and allegedly knew about the disbandment before it was announced.

“I started asking myself what kind of structure this is,” Mchunu said.

“We don’t have a structure where you call a meeting with those people. I took a decision that I wouldn’t call a meeting like this because I wouldn’t know what to call it. It can’t be done as a matter of principle.

“Where I invite Mogotsi, who’s not part of the organisation, to discuss internal issues. I wouldn’t invite Mogotsi to discuss matters of SAPS.”

However, he said he was willing to have a meeting on matters affecting Mkhwanazi and his family in confidence.

