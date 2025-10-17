Nomsa Mokwai ‘walks tall’ as nurse, rugby player, fashionista, baker

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Teamwork is the golden thread that ties together the dual lives of Nomsa Mokwai, a trauma nurse who has 14 caps playing for the female Springbok team.

Rugby was her choice of sport, she says, because of its unique role in society.

“I’ve played a lot of sports, but rugby has a special quality. It creates a bond that connects you with different characters and diverse cultures in a way that encourages you to merge and become a family,” says Mokwai.

Her love of camaraderie is also evident at the Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital’s Level 1 trauma centre.

“For me, both these uniforms mean teamwork.

“In a medical setting, you can be brilliant as a doctor or a nurse or in whatever other role, but you still require the person who is working next to you to help you to be successful. For example, you cannot resuscitate somebody alone. You need someone else to manage the airways, a colleague to manage circulation and someone to see to the medication, so that the procedure is a success. So, it helps to identify other people’s strengths and combine them with yours to save a life.

“Rugby also teaches us to identify one another’s strengths. It’s a team sport. As an individual, you can be very fit and super-fast, but you will never conquer your opposing team alone. You need your team for that.

“The best feeling isn’t just about winning. Winning is a collective team effort, and it’s great when that happens.”

Of course, the two roles at times require different skills.

As a nurse, she says there are moments she has to channel inner strength and show courage for her patients.

As a loose forward on the rugby field, she needs to use her physical strength against opponents.

From scrubs to scrum: Nomsa Mokwai is a nurse at the Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital’s Level 1 Trauma Centre, who plays loose forward for the female national rugby team. (Supplied/Netcare)

Asked how she juggles these very different roles, she says she finds it important to remember why she chose them.

“I became a nurse because I wanted to help people. I have the kind of personality that wants to help, that wants to nurture and see people getting better. I like to encourage people when they’re having the treatment they need and help them not to lose hope.

“On the other hand, I wanted to play rugby because there’s a whole generation to inspire. It’s that simple. If they see me doing it, it could spark something inside them that says, ‘I can too’.”

She admits it is not always easy, though.

“I work night shifts, so immediately after work, I go to the gym or for training. Sometimes I have to swap work shifts with other nurses so that I can attend the Springboks’ training camps.”

When she’s not in the trauma department or on the rugby field, Mokwai has a few hobbies to help her relax.

“I love to bake, especially dark chocolate brownies. I cook pasta dishes and I sew my own clothes.”

Mokwai used to do modelling, and though she hasn’t done a fashion shoot in a while, she’s “a self-confessed fashionista”.

“My previous rugby coaches couldn’t understand that there was this model that plays rugby. But regardless of the physical sport that I play, I’m a woman and I love looking beautiful — having lashes, makeup, nails and a nice outfit.

“Many people think I am that strong girl, that tough cookie. But I have a big, soft heart.

“I want to inspire young girls and young women to play rugby, and I also want to inspire those who are struggling to juggle two things at the same time. I feel like this is my journey and my story. It’s a testimony to say that you actually can do this — be one woman, walking tall with two uniforms and many aspects.”

