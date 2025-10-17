Outrage over ‘extortionate’ preschool graduation fees

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Johannesburg daycare’s demand that parents pay R1,500 for their child’s “graduation” — covering a miniature gown, photos and a party — has ignited outrage and exposed how some early childhood development centres are squeezing cash-strapped families.

A Johannesburg mother, who works as a domestic, said her son’s preschool told her he would not be able to start Grade 1 unless she paid. “She said my child won’t be allowed to go to school if he doesn’t graduate,” the mother, who asked not to be named, told the Sunday Times.

The issue began with an angry Facebook post by Johannesburg resident Gill Campbell, whose domestic worker was billed R1,500 for her five-year-old’s daycare “graduation”.

“I was outraged this morning when my part-time helper told me she has to pay her son’s day care a ‘graduation fee’ of R1,500,” Campbell wrote. “This supposedly covers the gown, photos, and party — he’s only five! … With around 70 children ‘graduating’ at this one day care, that’s roughly R100,000 for a send-off. I wasn’t aware they’d started serving non-alcoholic Veuve Clicquot at these events.”

Campbell’s helper told the Sunday Times the school warned she would not receive the “certificate” needed for Grade 1 if she did not pay.

“This is flat-out extortion,” Campbell posted. “Government schools do not require a daycare graduation certificate. This is fear-mongering.”

Campbell refused to pay on principle. “I love this little boy, but I can’t allow the school to get away with this. I’ll buy him an outfit, organise a gown, have a photo taken, bake a cake and give his family R500 so they can celebrate. He’ll have the best day ever with his family.”

Her post struck a national nerve, drawing hundreds of responses from parents sharing similar stories of “graduation” fees that rival school tuition.

At Thandi’s Day Care Centre in Lombardy East, parents were billed R1,500 per child, excluding outfits, for a ceremony at East Bank Hall. Boys must wear black-and-white formalwear with a bow tie and girls, white dresses, stockings and shoes.

I asked, ‘A diploma in what?’ They said it’s to go to Grade 1. What nonsense.” — Preschooler's mother

Each child also needs a second “dance outfit” — jeans, white T-shirt and white takkies — while parents were told to dress in matching colours. Attempts to reach the principal, known as Mama Thandi, were unsuccessful.

In Kibler Park, Tiny Feet Preschool charged R1,800 per child. One mother, Pearl Mbolekwa, said the school demanded R250 per extra guest. “It’s ridiculous,” she said. “My nine-year-old wants to see his sister graduate, and her father wants to come. But that means I must pay extra. The graduation costs almost as much as a month’s school fees.”

Mbolekwa also spent R595 on a white dress and R120 on tights and new shoes.

“She’ll never wear that dress again. I called the school to ask what the R1,800 was for and they said for a photograph, diploma and catering. I asked, ‘A diploma in what?’ They said it’s to go to Grade 1. What nonsense.”

Denise Venmore, another Johannesburg employer, said her gardener asked for a loan last year to cover his daughter’s R1,500 graduation fee at Marebea Day Care in Cosmo City. “I was horrified,” she said. “These are not wealthy people, and this isn’t even a degree. It’s massive exploitation.”

The father confirmed he needed financial help to pay for the event, but agreed the cost was excessive.

The graduation industry is buzzing at this time of year. Johannesburg suppliers offer bulk deals — gowns for R380, caps for R95 and sashes for R50. Facebook vendors sell themed party packages for R2,500–R3,500, complete with décor, cakes and party packs. Pretoria’s Nelumbo Brides & Co rents miniature gowns from R200, while sales run up to R540.

Not all schools buy in. Hendrene Mintchev, who has owned Toddies Pre-School in Olivedale since 1999, charges R100 per child for a certificate, photo, décor and outfits, with gown hire free. Parents may stay for a lamb-on-the-spit party at R200 per person.

“Many of the children have been with me for years, so this is special, but I don’t feel it’s right to charge an extortionate amount,” she said. “On an ECD WhatsApp group last year, some schools said they charge R1,500 or even R3,000. When I asked why, nobody answered. What is happening is diabolical.”

Research groups such as Ilifa Labantwana have long shown how South Africa’s early-childhood sector has been underfunded. While their studies don’t focus on graduations, they reveal that their ongoing battle is to secure child grants.

Despite rising anger, many parents feel trapped. “I feel so angry, but in the name of my child I am keeping quiet,” said Mbolekwa. “I am not speaking to other parents to make them negative.”

Elsewhere, governments have intervened. In Nigeria, at least eight states have banned preschool graduations outright, citing costs and a need to refocus on academics. South Africa has no such rule.

Connie Mkhabela of the Sisonke ECD Forum said she was “shocked” by the figures. “We at Sisonke do host graduation events, but those figures you are telling me are a complete shock. They sound ridiculous. We need to look at this whole issue and find the explanation,” she said.

Ilifa Labantwana confirmed it had no data on the trend, but said its focus was on ensuring children access state subsidies.