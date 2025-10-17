Pimville residents turn illegal dumpsite into flourishing garden

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Residents in Pimville, Soweto, recently came out in numbers to turn an illegal dumping site into a community garden, refusing to accept living next to a site that posed health hazards.

The community was led by the “What A Waste” initiative, which helped to clean up the site and taught the value of using agriculture as a living resource.

The founder of Kgabiso ya lefatshe (Decorating the earth) company, Banele Ndlovu, said he joined the community to clean up the site and choose sustainable living.

“The concept comes from greening the environment. When we started the company, we started with bin washing and collecting recyclables from bins”.

Banele Ndlovu with tomatoes planted in the community garden. (Thandolwethu Radebe )

Ndlovu said he saw an opportunity to expand into cleaning up land and venture into gardening to sustain a clean environment.

“We took the profit we made from bin washing and collecting recyclables to buy garden tools to expand into planting,” he said.

Volunteers joined early in the morning with spades, gloves and bin bags to clean the site, where they found disposed building bricks, tyres and piles of plastic waste.

Thato Moatlhodi from the marketing team of Matte Black said he joined the initiative because he believes the vegetable garden will support schools in the area, local churches and feeding schemes.

“We are trying to reduce illegal dumping sites in our communities. Everyone must join the initiative to grow support for using agriculture,” said Moatlhodi.

Community member Siphokazi Mogale, from Pimville Zone 5, said she was saddened by the number of illegal dumping sites in the area.

“I saw a post about the initiative on social media and decided to join. I love the concept of gardening,” said Mogale.

Mogale said the initiative will help teach people that dumping illegally is bad for communities.

“This can be the first of many gardens and they can sustain us economically.”

Pimville community members cleaned up an illegal dumping site and turned it into a community garden. (Thandolwethu Radebe)

Pimville ward councilor Sebenzile Mabuza applauded Ndlovu and community members for their efforts.

“This young man saw an opportunity for employment and building the community. The dumping site was turning into a hotspot for crime.”

Mabuza said the community must follow the correct processes when watering the garden.

“An NPO volunteered to bring in water tanks. This shows Ndlovu is going through the proper channels to assist the community with food and we are proud of his potential to grow his community,” said Mabuza.

TimesLIVE