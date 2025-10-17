POLL | Will you travel to support Bafana Bafana in the US?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African fans celebrate during the Fifa World Cup qualifier 2026 match between SA and Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela on October 14 2025.

After a comprehensive 3–0 victory over Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night, and with Nigeria crushing Benin, Bafana Bafana officially booked their place at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

It’s been 16 long years since South Africa last graced football’s biggest stage.

The last appearance came on home soil in 2010, a tournament fondly remembered for vuvuzelas, unity and Siphiwe Tshabalala’s iconic opening goal.

Before that the team appeared in 1998 and 2002, when legends like Doctor Khumalo and Benni McCarthy carried national pride across the globe.

Since then fans have endured heartbreaking near-misses, qualification flops and fading hopes, but that’s all about to change.

The 2026 World Cup, jointly hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, will take place from June 11 to July 19 2026 in 16 cities from Vancouver to Miami.

With the dream real, South Africans are asking, “Will you travel to support the national team in the US?”