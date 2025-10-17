Private aircraft join search for yacht after mayday call off Eastern Cape Coast

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The NRSI rescue craft Spirit of Lotto was launched to meet the yacht about 20 nautical miles offshore of Kei Mouth after communication was lost at daybreak on Thursday.

Private aircraft and vessels joined an extensive search on Friday for a 42-foot yacht crewed by two German citizens who sent a mayday distress call after taking on water offshore between East London and Gqeberha.

The black sailing vessel Katouska’s last port of call was Mauritius. The distress call was made using VHF marine radio communication in the early hours on Thursday. The Ocean Sailing Association of South Africa confirmed the crew planned to head towards East London.

“Their mayday distress call was intercepted by Telkom maritime radio services,” said National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon. “They indicated they were taking on water and in distress.”

Later they reported stemming the ingress of water and were rigging sails in a bid to reach East London.

An extensive search operation continued throughout Thursday, taking into account sea drift, wind speeds and direction. The search continued into Friday morning, hampered by stormy seas with swells of up to 8m.

More NSRI rescue craft joined the search on Friday assisted by private fixed wing aircraft and vessels.

The search continues.

TimesLIVE