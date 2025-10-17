Showers and thunderstorms expected across most of SA this weekend

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stormy skies and showers set to sweep SA this weekend

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that large parts of the country can expect widespread showers and thundershowers this weekend, with a Yellow Level 2 warning in place for severe thunderstorms over the North West province on Friday.

According to SAWS, the dominant weather systems for Friday until Sunday will be a trough over the western interior and a high-pressure ridge over the eastern parts of South Africa.

This combination is expected to bring isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over most regions with the exception of much of the Northern Cape, which will remain largely dry.

Scattered thunderstorms are anticipated over the eastern and northeastern parts of the country, with temperatures expected to remain cool to warm throughout the weekend.

The weather service said the warning for the eastern and central North West includes the risk of heavy downpours that could cause localised flooding in low-lying areas and bridges as well as damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are also forecast over the Northern Cape, western and central North West, western Free State, northwestern Eastern Cape and northern Western Cape.

Severe thunderstorms expected in Northwest as Yellow level 2 warning issued on Friday (SA Weather Service)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue across most of SA on Saturday (SA Weather Service)

Cool to warm conditions with isolated thunderstorms in Eastern and Northeastern regions on Sunday (SA Weather Service)

TimesLIVE