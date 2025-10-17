Soon you’ll renew your ID or passport from home, says home affairs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The department of home affairs says in the 2024/2025 financial year it has digitised 12.1-million records against its target of 14.8-million, with delays attributed to load-shedding and the late completion of digitisation facilities. File photo.

The department of home affairs (DHA) has announced bold plans to ensure all its services are fully automated, digitised and accessible online.

The department said this will allow South Africans to apply for essential documents such as IDs, passports and birth certificates from the comfort of their homes.

According to the department’s 2024/2025 annual report, this digital overhaul will transform how citizens access routine civic services.

“Citizens who require routine civic services, such as renewing their smart ID cards or passports, will be able to do so through a secure online platform integrated with their captured biometric data.

“Such applications will be processed by an automated risk engine, requiring intervention from departmental officials only when anomalies are detected. Upon completion of the process, the required documents can be delivered directly to clients in South Africa and abroad,” it said.

As part of this initiative, the department said it will also automate the birth registration process and instant printing of birth certificates at 47 public health facilities during the 2025/2026 financial year.

There is a need to reimagine and rebuild home affairs for the digital age by leveraging technology to improve all operations and create new value. The use of technology is at the forefront of taking the DHA to the next level to provide the quality of service delivery clients deserve — Leon Schreiber, home affairs minister

Deputy home affairs minister Njabulo Nzuza said the success of the state’s digital transformation depends on the digitisation of all records.

“The first step therefore is to get all our information — historical paper records and new records — into a digital format. The DHA is undertaking the biggest digitisation project that has ever been carried out by the South African government. We regard this project as a trailblazer and possible new revenue stream for the department in the near future.”

The department said that since the project’s launch in 2022, when it was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the DHA has digitised more than 40-million of the 340-million civic records.

In the 2024/2025 financial year, the department digitised 12.1-million records against its target of 14.8-million. with delays attributed to load-shedding and the late completion of digitisation facilities.

Since he took office in June 2024, home affairs minister Leon Schreiber has made digitisation the central pillar of his five-year plan to modernise the department.

“There is a need to reimagine and rebuild home affairs for the digital age by leveraging technology to improve all operations and create new value. The use of technology is at the forefront of taking the DHA to the next level to provide the quality of service delivery clients deserve,” said Schreiber.

The 2024/2025 annual performance plan introduces four priorities, with the “wholesale digital transformation of home affairs” the most critical.

Multiple digitisation hubs have been established to provide dedicated infrastructure processing points for this technology — Department of home affairs

“This is the most important priority, and technical solutions must be found to overcome prevailing challenges. Home affairs must be transformed into a digital-first department to safeguard national security. The lack of a modern digital system is the root cause of inefficiencies,” he said.

The department is also developing self-service options to bring government services closer to the public. This includes virtual interactive self-service machines (kiosks) that will allow citizens to apply for and collect smart ID cards, passports and reprint certificates without visiting a branch.

Other digital projects include:

immigration modernisation: digital reforms for asylum processes, expansion of the electronic travel authorisation and the trusted tour operator scheme to ease travel for approved operators from India and China;

digital reforms for asylum processes, expansion of the electronic travel authorisation and the trusted tour operator scheme to ease travel for approved operators from India and China; e-recruitment system: fully digitised platform replacing the paper-based hiring process, now active for applicants and HR officials; and

fully digitised platform replacing the paper-based hiring process, now active for applicants and HR officials; and birth registration: online registration extended to 242 health facilities in 2024/2025 with real-time automation to follow in 47 hospitals next year.

Despite earlier delays caused by a service provider’s incompetence, the department said the automated birth module remains a key focus of its 2025 rollout.

It plans to introduce new and revised verification service fees early in the 2025/2026 financial year to boost revenue and fund its digital transformation initiatives.

The department described the digitisation project as a “trailblazer” that will not only modernise service delivery but also create a potential revenue stream for the state.

“Multiple digitisation hubs have been established to provide dedicated infrastructure processing points for this technology.”

TimesLIVE