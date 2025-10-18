Celebrating 50 years of excellence at Zwelibanzi High School

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zwelibanzi High School marked a momentous milestone on Friday as alumni, educators and the community gathered to celebrate 50 years of academic and cultural excellence.

Founded in 1975 in Umlazi, southwest of Durban, the institution has grown from humble beginnings into one of KwaZulu-Natal’s most respected schools, producing generations of graduates who are now leaders, entrepreneurs and artists.

The event was filled with emotion, pride and reflection as former pupils and educators shared their stories, reminding everybody that Zwelibanzi’s legacy is not only built on results but on resilience and purpose.

For entrepreneur and proud alumnus Sandile Ngwane, being part of the golden jubilee celebrations was not just a homecoming but a tribute to the institution that helped shape his future.

Ngwane, who studied at Zwelibanzi between 1997 and 2000, credits the school’s commitment to discipline — including its tradition of arriving early and leaving later than normal school hours — as setting the tone for his success.

“That discipline taught us a lot. We were required to be at school by 6am every day and that kind of routine shaped how we live today. It taught us to wake up and push forward in life,” he told TimesLIVE.

“We were raised well here. We had values that kept us grounded. Today, we are successful through the mindset shaped at Zwelibanzi and that’s why we’re able to return and support events like this.”

Ngwane, whose businesses include Maqaqa Exclusive Lifestyle in Umgababa, south of Durban, was among the sponsors of the celebration.

The school’s foundation built on discipline was also praised by Bhekisisa Mthabela who started there as a teacher in 1977 and went on to become the principal.

“Discipline was at the heart of our teaching philosophy. We believed our pupils’ success depended on it. So we took the time to not only educate, but also to mould them into responsible individuals and active community citizens,” he said.

Mthabela recalled the early days and commitment that facilitated the rapid growth of the school.

“There were only 21 teachers managing more than 1,000 pupils, so our workload was heavy, but no one complained. Pupils received their results on time and progress was reported to parents quarterly, mid-year and at the end of the year.

“We avoided shortcuts. We taught during weekdays, weekends and even school holidays — not to rush through the curriculum but to stay in tune with our pupils and ensure no one was left behind.”

Zwelibanzi fully prepared him for later roles as a school inspector and as director of education management at the provincial education head office.

“When I eventually applied for promotion posts, I was fully equipped. I knew how to manage a school, support staff, instil discipline and engage with stakeholders. That foundation served me well.”

Mthabela’s greatest source of pride is seeing the values instilled during those early years still being upheld, including the chiskop hairstyle rule.

“We knew elaborate hairstyles placed unnecessary pressure on parents and felt it was our duty to protect both the pupils and their families from that. That discipline and simplicity grounded our students and gave them space to grow without rushing through the important stages of development.”

That uniform haircut is a tradition still appreciated by the current generation.

“Cutting all our hair the same way reminds us that we’re all equal. No one is allowed to have their own hairstyle, boy or girl, even if they can afford the salon,” said grade 12 pupil and head boy Siphelele Thusi.

Reflecting on his own high school journey, Thusi expressed gratitude to the teachers for guiding him when he was caught-up in the wrong crowd.

“We would misbehave even when there was a teacher in class but thanks to the culture at Zwelibanzi, the teachers were able to pull me back in and guide me like a child being raised,” he said.

“By grade 10, I had made it into the top 10 achievers, which had always been my dream before I got distracted by friends. I’m really grateful for that.”

That is a sentiment shared by fellow matriculant and head girl Siyamthanda Buthelezi.

“I wasn’t doing well academically when I arrived and I had repeated grade 7. But my teachers saw my potential and always encouraged me. Now I’m head girl, number one in the school and doing well in science,” she said.

Her journey to the top was achieved through self-belief and teacher support, she said.

“Without my teachers, I wouldn’t be the Siyamthanda I am today. And without believing in myself, I wouldn’t have achieved what I have. My success at Zwelibanzi is the result of many factors coming together.”

Going beyond academics and meeting pupils at a human level is what teacher Sinayenathi Mthembu says they strive for.

“It’s the calibre of people here, teachers and staff who care deeply about the pupils as human beings first. People who sacrifice their personal time and lives to serve the school, selflessly. That kind of dedication is what allows the institution to grow because it’s built on people who put the school first,” he said.

Mthembu has been at the school for eight years but he’s been part of the institution all his life as the son of former principal TTM Mthembu.

“From age five, I would visit what I proudly called ‘my father’s school’, not knowing that one day God would align my path to become an educator here. It has truly come full circle.”

Outside the classroom, the school has made a name for itself in the arts, particularly music. The choir has competed provincially and nationally, producing award-winning artists such as the Abanqobi gospel group and Afro-soul singer Brenda Mtambo.

As the school looks to another five decades of achievement, Mthembu shared one final prayer.

“From my heart, I pray the school continues to produce people of character and purpose. I pray that God continues to guide us as educators, and that our pupils realise Zwelibanzi is a melting pot — a place that prepares them to be better people in the world.”

