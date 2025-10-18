Manhunt for killers of seven men gunned down in Philippi East

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A manhunt is under way for the killers of seven men who were gunned down on Friday night in Philippi East, Cape Town.

The victims were between 20 and 30 years old.

“Detectives attached to the provincial serious and violent crimes unit have been assigned to the case and are pursuing every available lead to identify and apprehend those responsible for this brutal attack,“ said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile expressed concern about the level of violence involved and appealed to the community to help police by sharing any information that could aid the investigation.

“Community co-operation is crucial in bringing those responsible to book and restoring safety to our neighbourhoods,” said Patekile.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS mobile application.

