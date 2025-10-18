Mchunu’s chief of staff gives evidence leader ultimatum to apologise for ‘defamation’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police ministry chief of staff Cedrick Nkabinde is demanding an apology from parliament’s ad hoc committee evidence leader advocate Norman Arendse over remarks linking him to drug cartels in Gauteng.

Nkabinde has given Arendse an ultimatum to apologise or face a claim for defamation.

Nkabinde’s lawyers Lawtons Africa, in a letter to Arendse dated October 17 seen by TimesLIVE, said the remarks were made on October 15 when suspended deputy police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya appeared before the ad hoc committee probing allegations of police corruption made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The letter said the hearing was broadcast on various channels including YouTube.

“During the course of these proceedings ... after the chairperson had made a ruling that the evidence leader, advocate Norman Arendse SC, must clarify certain issues that needed clarity, Arendse made reference to our client’s name. He specifically posed a question to Lt-Gen Sibiya along the following lines, ‘Do you know Cedrick Nkabinde?’.”

Sibiya confirmed he knew Nkabinde as the police minister’s chief of staff.

“Arendse, subsequent to asking Sibiya whether he knew several people (mentioned in the same line with our client), then made a remark that ‘these are all people who are mentioned in the WhatsApps … they are all linked to the drug cartels operating in Gauteng’."

Arendse, the letter continued, then said words to the effect that: “Most times all of us, we are known by the company we keep.”

The letter said the statements and insinuations were untrue and defamatory.

“There is simply no evidence whatsoever that Arendse relies on to support these allegations against our client, and such statements are entirely false, misleading, and damaging to his personal and professional reputation,” read the letter.

This would undermine public trust in Nkabinde and put his family at risk, it added.

The letter urged Arendse to make a “full and unequivocal public retraction” of the statements and public apology — unless evidence could be produced linking their client to drug cartels.

TimesLIVE has approached Arendse for comment and will update this article with his response.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee spokesperson Rajaa Azzakani said Arendse was best placed to comment.

